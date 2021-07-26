Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAVI opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

