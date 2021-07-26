Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

NNA opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87. Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.