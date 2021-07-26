Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NMM opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

