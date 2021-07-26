Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.54. 3,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,231. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95.

