Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.97. 19,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,629. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

