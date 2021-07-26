Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,517. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $83.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71.

