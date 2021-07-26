NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NCSM stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

