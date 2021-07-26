Nebulas Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.05 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $17.93 million and $3.05 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00075959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00820737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,966,773 coins and its circulating supply is 59,450,975 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

