Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of IS stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

