New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 905.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,527,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281,601 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 838.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 297,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 696.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

