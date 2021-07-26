New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.