New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report sales of $33.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $28.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $140.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.33 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

