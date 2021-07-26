New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 229,456 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
