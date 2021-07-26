Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$104.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$75.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$60.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.22.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

