NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.11. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

