Nitorum Capital L.P. Has $44.48 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nitorum Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234,314 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 2.2% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $44,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $353.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.99. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

