Nitorum Capital L.P. Invests $2.97 Million in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cricut as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $7,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $7,819,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,224,040 shares of company stock valued at $39,485,445 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Cricut stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $36.90. 6,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,729. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

