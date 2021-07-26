NIX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $60,547.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.07 or 0.06048538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.01294202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00352381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00134514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00583189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00346317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00273243 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.