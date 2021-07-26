Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,096 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 17.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.