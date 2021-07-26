noob.finance Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One noob.finance coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, noob.finance has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. noob.finance has a total market cap of $28,563.90 and $20.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00130835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,473.67 or 0.99766303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00824575 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

