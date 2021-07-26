Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €10.50 ($12.35) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.02.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

