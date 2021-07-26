Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.30. 145,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,390. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $226.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

