Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $23.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.82.

NOG stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

