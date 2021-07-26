Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $987.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

