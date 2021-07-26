Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

