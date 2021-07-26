Northern Trust Corp Has $2.21 Million Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

