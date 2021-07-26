Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

NKSH opened at $35.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

