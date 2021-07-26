Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $580.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

