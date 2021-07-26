Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.32% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TARS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $531.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.