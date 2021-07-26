Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Global Water Resources worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.57. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,483 shares of company stock valued at $203,161. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

