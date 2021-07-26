Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $355.91. 5,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,307. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

