nOS Price Tops $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00118028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00133005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.29 or 1.00027419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00828708 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

