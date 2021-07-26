NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE NOV opened at $13.57 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
