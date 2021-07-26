NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.57 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

