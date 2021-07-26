NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $189.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,721.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.42. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

