Nuggets (NUG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $531.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Nuggets has a market cap of $899,830.47 and $531.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00112030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00132484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,175.97 or 1.00229679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.21 or 0.00830965 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.