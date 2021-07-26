Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

