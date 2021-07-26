Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Barnes Group worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.