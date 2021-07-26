Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth $78,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RLI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI opened at $106.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.