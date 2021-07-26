NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

