Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

