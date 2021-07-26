Oceaneering International (OII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

