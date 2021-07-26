OKB (OKB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $529.48 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.97 or 0.00040711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $958.24 million and approximately $529.48 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00844160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00084040 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

