Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.78.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.