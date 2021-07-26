OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $524.80 million and $222.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00010096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00255983 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000969 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

