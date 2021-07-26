Omni Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00010957 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $416.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00350865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,243 coins and its circulating supply is 562,927 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

