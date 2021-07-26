One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,734 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 227,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30.

