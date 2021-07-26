One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.