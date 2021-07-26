One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 593 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $418.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $422.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

