One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $312.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.45. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

