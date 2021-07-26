One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $418.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $422.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

